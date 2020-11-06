



Kwara people send Lai Mohammed to Buhari over closure of varsities

Call for quick resolution of the lingering ASUU-federal government crisis topped issues and requests made by people of Kwara state at the town hall meeting called by the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. The people, who frowned at the unending friction and disagreement between the federal government and the university lecturers in […]

