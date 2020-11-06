



Lagos confirms COVID-19 infection in secondary school

Lagos State government on Friday confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland. The government made this disclosure in a statement from the State Ministry of Health, saying a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November, adding that contact tracing had revealed that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune