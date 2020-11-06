



Paris bans takeaway, delivery of food and drinks after 10 pm

Paris police on Thursday banned takeaway and delivery sale of food and drinks between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., a week into France’s second coronavirus lockdown. Businesses offering delivery, takeaway and alcohol sales at night were generating trips and gatherings that had to be limited due to the health situation, the city’s chief of police […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune