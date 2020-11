Tribune Online

Tobi Bakre, Hilda Baci unveiled as hosts of MTN Y’ello Star

MTN Nigeria, the organiser of the latest singing reality show, Y’ello Star, which starts later this month has revealed the hosts and judges of the highly anticipated show. The judges and hosts were revealed at a media parley which was held via zoom yesterday. The hosts of the show will be former BBNaija housemate, Tobi […]

Tobi Bakre, Hilda Baci unveiled as hosts of MTN Y’ello Star

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune