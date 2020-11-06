WHO, UNICEF call for emergency action to avert major measles, polio epidemics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have called for urgent actions to protect most vulnerable children from deadly measles and polio epidemics as COVID-19 disrupts immunisations.

The UN agencies made the call in a statement posted on the WHO website.

According to the statement, the agencies have issued an urgent call to action as COVID-19 continues to disrupt immunisation services worldwide, leaving millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of preventable childhood diseases.

“The two organisations estimate that 655 million dollars (400 million dollars for polio and 255 million dollars for measles) are needed to address dangerous…