Tribune Online

Buhari congratulates Biden on election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.” In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said: “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the […]

Buhari congratulates Biden on election

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune