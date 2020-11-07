Build on US-Nigeria relations, Atiku charges, congratulates Biden

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, on his election as the 46th President of the United States, urging him to build on the already existing US-Nigeria relations.

Atiku in a tweet on Saturday said with Biden’s election, the “great people of the United States have done the world a great service”.

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his well-deserved victory at the November 3, 2020, US elections, and look forward to the age-long collaboration of our two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 7, 2020

