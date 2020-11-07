



Tribune Online

CBN obtains court injunction to freeze #EndSARS protesters’ bank accounts

A federal high court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests, Channels Television learned on Friday. The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, was filed by the CBN on October 20. Some of […]

CBN obtains court injunction to freeze #EndSARS protesters’ bank accounts

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune