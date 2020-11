Tribune Online

Gunmen abduct seven market women leaders, nine others in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven people along Akure/Owo road in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims who were mainly women were said to have ran into the roadblock mounted by the hoodlums in the ever-busy road between Uso and Ogbese town. The victims were said to be heading to […]

Gunmen abduct seven market women leaders, nine others in Ondo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune