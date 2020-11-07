



Malaria: Kwara to distribute 2.3 million insecticide nets worth N3.3bn

About 2.3 million free Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) worth N3.3 billion will be distributed to households in the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State in the fight against Malaria disease. Speaking when a team led by the minister of Health and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) paid advocacy visit to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune