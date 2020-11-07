



Tribune Online

Mysterious disease in Delta, Enugu is yellow fever, says NCDC DG

Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC), in a release, says that the reports of a sudden spike in cases and deaths in some communities in Delta and Enugu states were due to yellow fever, and it is supporting these states to respond to the problem The release signed by Director General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said […]

Mysterious disease in Delta, Enugu is yellow fever, says NCDC DG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune