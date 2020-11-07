Oyo shuts down tertiary institution with new COVID-19 case

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Oyo shuts down tertiary institution with new COVID-19 case

policemen, 500m fund, All behind killing, Ogbomoso #EndSARS protesters, eye problems, Oyo government, health, Operation Burst, neonatal mortality, teachers' welfare, Makinde, budget, Oyo 2020, Makinde inspects road, We will not chase roadside traders, reopen tertiary institutions, Army, Oyo, Makinde, Makinde cancels Saki road, Oyo govt commended, Oyo, COVID-19, schools, SUBEB, Oyo govt, Task force, Oyo govt warns TELCOS, Amotekun, tourism, APC, PDP, Oyo, recruitment, jobs, Makinde, Muslims, Hijrah 1442AH, OYO, Yoruba traditionalists want August 20th, Akinyele suspected ritual killer, Oyo to access N2.9bn for water, water supply, Makinde increases subvention, UI student’s death, infrastructure deficit, Oyo Govt, schools, COVID-19, Oyo, repatriated indigenes, Oyo IGR averages N2.3bn monthly, .Teach agric as business, Oyo, Makinde, COVID-19, ambulance, loan, UCH, Seyi Makinde, COVID-19, Oyo, oyo subeb, hepatitis, surgical services, COVID-19 palliatives, oyo property, oyo tertiary institution

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has shut down a tertiary institution in the state following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in the institution. The Task Force also directed the management of schools, workplaces and religious centres to ensure strict compliance with established protocols aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus disease. The Task Force, in […]

Oyo shuts down tertiary institution with new COVID-19 case
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR