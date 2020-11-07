



Tribune Online

Republican giant, Senator Mitt Romney, congratulates Biden, Harris

A Republican Senator and former presidential candidate in the United States, Mitt Romney, on Saturday night, congratulated president-elect, Joe Biden and the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris. Romney has always been a critic of President Donald Trump and on Friday disagreed with him over Trump’s claim of election fraud, saying the president’s claim was reckless. Senator […]

Republican giant, Senator Mitt Romney, congratulates Biden, Harris

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune