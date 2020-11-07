



Tanker explosion at Kara-bridge leaves 2 dead, 10 injured and 23 vehicles burnt

Two people have died, 10 are injured and 23 vehicles got burnt as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at Kara bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Saturday morning. Tribune Online gathered that the two fatalities were the driver of tanker and the motor boy and the 10 other casualties received on-the-spot […]

