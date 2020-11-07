



WTO General Council meeting to pick either Okonjo-iweala or Yoo Myung-hee as DG postponed until further notice

The General Council meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) expected to hold on November 9 to pick a new Director General of the organisation has been postponed until further notice. Chairman of the General Council, Ambassador David Walker, informed the 164-members of the council in a statement on its website on Friday. The council […]

