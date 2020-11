Tribune Online

Bauchi mourns bounty hunter, Ali Kwara

Popular Bauchi-based bounty hunter, Ali Kwara, has passed. Kwara was renowned for hunting down thieves and armed robbers and subsequently handing them over to the police for investigation. The deceased, who hailed from Azare, in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi state, worked with the police and other security agencies across the country to combat […]

Bauchi mourns bounty hunter, Ali Kwara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune