



Tribune Online

Beer worth over N200 million confiscated, destroyed by Hisbah in Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million earlier confiscated within Kano metropolis. However while speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person is […]

Beer worth over N200 million confiscated, destroyed by Hisbah in Kano

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune