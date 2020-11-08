



COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 300 new cases, total now 64,090

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 300 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night. “On the 8th of November 2020, 300 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till […]

