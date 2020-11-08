



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Nigeria records 59 new cases, total now 63,790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,790. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night. “On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till […]

