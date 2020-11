Tribune Online

Davido, Yemi Alade to spice November with albums

With attention seeming to return to music following the series of protests which saw many youths take to the street to express their displeasure with the high-handedness of security agents, some music stars have slated the release of their albums for the month of November. The months of August and September had seen to flow […]

Davido, Yemi Alade to spice November with albums

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune