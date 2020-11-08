



Tribune Online

Emir blames growing insecurity in the North on sodomy and other vices

The Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Mallam Zubairu Jibrin Maigwari II, has blamed immoral behaviours that are openly displayed by people as being responsible for the insecurity bedevilling the region. He noted that in the North today, sodomy and lesbianism are being practised in the open. According to him, immoral acts are enough […]

Emir blames growing insecurity in the North on sodomy and other vices

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune