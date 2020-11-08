



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Destruction of Lagos assets contrived to hurt residents ― Zulum

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday led political leaders from the North-East region of the country on a visit to Lagos aftermath of the hijacked #EndSARS peaceful protest, leading to destruction of public assets by hoodlums, describing the attack as “mind-boggling” and the violence deliberately contrived to hurt Lagosians. Zulum said this […]

#EndSARS: Destruction of Lagos assets contrived to hurt residents ― Zulum

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune