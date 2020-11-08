



Free 253 of 361 #EndSARS protesters in custody, Lagos Attorney General tells courts

Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has asked the courts to immediately free 253 out of the 361 #EndSARS protesters arrested by the Police in the state. The Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos. Onigbanjo said the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune