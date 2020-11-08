Nigeria’s security architecture should be adjusted ― South-West govs, ministers, royal fathers

South-West political leaders and elders, including governors, ministers and royal fathers, have demanded adjustment to the security architecture of the country to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country, saying there should be more police presence in communities in the region. The governors, ministers and traditional rulers made the call on […]

