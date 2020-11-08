



Tribune Online

Zamfara government official slumps, dies after attending wedding

The chairman, Zamfara State Local Governments Service Commission, Dr Malami Aliyu Yandoto slumped and died after attending the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a former governor of the state, Ahmed Sani in Sokoto. It was gathered that the wedding ceremony took place at Yarima’s residence in Sokoto on Saturday and immediately after the wedding, […]

Zamfara government official slumps, dies after attending wedding

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune