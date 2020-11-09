



Tribune Online

2021 budget: FG reduces Navy’s capital, overhead by N162.297bn

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas says the Service was a constraint to reduce the budget and overhead expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year by N162.297 billion in line with Federal Government’s envelope system for the 2021 fiscal year. Vice Admiral Ibas stated this in Abuja, during the 2020 budget performance and […]

2021 budget: FG reduces Navy’s capital, overhead by N162.297bn

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune