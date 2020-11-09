



2021 budget: FG targets N5bn from PPP initiatives in water sector

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources, on Monday, unveiled plans to generate N5 billion revenue through the implementation of various programmes under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and other sources in the 2021 fiscal year. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who spoke in Abuja, during the 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence held […]

