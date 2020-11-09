Air Force task force neutralises several armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Air Force task force neutralises several armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ

Air Force, task force, Bandits, Air component, thunder strike, DHQ, troops, bandits

The Defense Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern […]

Air Force task force neutralises several armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR