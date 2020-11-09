#EndSARS: Osun judicial panel begins sitting on Thursday

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state will hold its inauguration sitting on Thursday this week. The Secretary to the Panel, […]

Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

