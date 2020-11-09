



#EndSARS: Osun judicial panel begins sitting on Thursday

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to look into cases of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state will hold its inauguration sitting on Thursday this week. The Secretary to the Panel, […]

