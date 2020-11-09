



How Kwara Water Corporation’s land was unlawfully sold, witnesses tell panel

Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sale of Kwara State government assets with focus on the alleged illegal sale of Water Corporation’s land at Olalomi Water Reservoir, Ira road, Offa by the administration of former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed has commenced public hearing on Monday. Testifying before the panel, a retired Area Land Officer, Mr. Samuel […]

