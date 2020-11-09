PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly

screen, report, oyo assembly, commissioner-nominee, You misconstrued Appeal Court’s judgment, Assembly, maternity leave, oyo local government caretaker, Oyo Assembly,suspension of 13 chairmen

The Central Working Committee of Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the chairmanship of Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha on Monday began moves aimed at lifting the suspension order slammed on 13 chairmen of local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by the state House of Assembly. Towards this end, the ruling party held an […]

PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR