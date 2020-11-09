Tribune Online
PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly
The Central Working Committee of Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the chairmanship of Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha on Monday began moves aimed at lifting the suspension order slammed on 13 chairmen of local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by the state House of Assembly. Towards this end, the ruling party held an […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune