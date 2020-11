Tribune Online

Shopowner hospitalised as fire razes ten shops in Ondo

An early morning fire broke out at Ijomu area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday gutting ten shops in the area, while goods worth over N300 million were lost to fire outbreak. The cause of the inferno remained unknown but one of the victims attributed the fire outbreak to a power surge. Another […]

