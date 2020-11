Tribune Online

Stanbic IBTC’s CEO acquires additional shares

STANBIC IBTC has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Chief Executive, Dr. Demola Sogunle, has acquired 970,000 additional units of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc shares. In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary of the bank, Mr. Chidi Okezie. According to the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune