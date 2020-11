Tribune Online

Strange illness kills two in Kogi

Two persons have been confirmed dead at a Fulani and Tiv farm settlement in Odo-Eri in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State following the outbreak of a strange illness. Others who are affected by the ailment are currently receiving treatment at some nearby private hospitals and ECWA Hospital Egbe. The Director, Yagba West […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune