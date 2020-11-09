



We will ensure all Sokoto residents register for National Identity Card ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State Government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian Identity management system are duly registered. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he received the State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mallam Garba Balarabe who paid him […]

