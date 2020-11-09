



Why we shifted this year’s trade Fair to December —LCCI

THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), organisers of the annual Lagos International Trade Fair, has explained that its decision to postpone this year’s edition of the Fair was informed by the economic disruptions, induced the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Endsars protests across the nation. The Chamber, in a statement signed by its […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune