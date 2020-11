Tribune Online

Youth president: Between fantasy and reality

The #EndSARS movement birthed many sub-movements generally calling for an end to bad governance and maladministration in the country. It eventually led to the call for youths to take over political offices while some went as far as calling for a youthful president. Yes, a president from amongst the youths and drastic political retirement of […]

Youth president: Between fantasy and reality

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune