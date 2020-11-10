



Bauchi governor signs N42.8bn 2020 supplementary budget

To be able to complete some ongoing major developmental projects for the year 2020, Bauchi State government has appropriated the sum of N42.8b as a supplementary budget consequently, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has signed it into law. The supplementary appropriation bill is made up of a Capital Expenditure of over N36.8 billion and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune