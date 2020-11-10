Tribune Online
Buhari calls for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
Following the announcement by Pfizer on Monday of developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90% efficacious, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the news, calling for its equitable distribution. It is the first effective COVID-19 vaccine after a successful human trial phase. Reacting to the news that the vaccine has recorded 90 per cent effectiveness against […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune