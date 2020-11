Tribune Online

FG exempts Dangote, BUA, gas firm from border closure

The Federal Government has exempted Dangote, BUA and a gas supply firm from its land border closure policy which came into force on the 19th of August, 2019. Disclosing this, Spokesman of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), DC Joseph Attah explained that these three firms were exempted due to the need for what they produce […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune