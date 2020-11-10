



MEND threatens to shutdown Shell for flouting local content act

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has threatened to shut down operations of an oil major, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its alleged contravention of Local Content Act pertaining to the appointment of expatriates. The threat is contained in an electronic mail by MEND’s spokesperson, ‘General’ Gbomo Jommo. The statement […]

