Tribune Online

NEPZA to establish special economic zone to boost agriculture in Taraba

THE Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has said it is set to launch a Special Economic Zone in Taraba State. According to NEPZA, the economic zone will boost non-oil sectors like agriculture in the state. NEPZA Managing Director, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, made this known during a meeting with governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State. […]

NEPZA to establish special economic zone to boost agriculture in Taraba

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune