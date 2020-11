Tribune Online

Rehabilitate Irewolede/Idi-Araba road

I want to call the attention of the Commissioner for Works and Transport in Oyo State to the situation of the Irewolede/Idi-Araba road which has become a death trap. Irewolede/ Baptist High School- Idi-Araba road in Saki, Saki West Local Government Area used to be in good condition and served as the best route to […]

Rehabilitate Irewolede/Idi-Araba road

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune