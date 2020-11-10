SSANIP, Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, protests non-implementation of new minimum wage

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
SSANIP, Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, protests non-implementation of new minimum wage

Registrar Ibadan poly polytechnic to commence activities, Ibadan Poly summons staff, Ibadan Poly, ibadan, COVID-19,host communities, SSANIP protest

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, on Tuesday, staged a protest against the non-implementation of the new minimum wage by the Oyo State government. They called on Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that the new minimum wage is used to pay SSANIP members’ salary in the institution […]

SSANIP, Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, protests non-implementation of new minimum wage
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR