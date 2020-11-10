TCN to increase bulk power in Sokoto with high capacity cable

TCN to increase bulk power in Sokoto with high capacity cable

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has unfolded plans to increase bulk power to distribution load centres in Sokoto State. It said the overloaded Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV Single Circuit Transmission Line will be reconductored with high capacity transmission cable. The Company in a statement issued by the General Manager Public Relations, Mrs Ndidi […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

