We delivered all COVID-19 palliatives to states, FCT, except Rivers ― Minister

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
We delivered all COVID-19 palliatives to states, FCT, except Rivers ― Minister

N6.092 billion to vulnerable Zamfara households, relief materials, FG, Flood, Jigawa govt, verification of N-Power beneficiaries, rights of deaf , Bayelsa payment program, Humanitarian Affairs, FG, UN, INGOs, security agencies, North-East, FG assures on sustainable implementation of social investment schemes, National Social Register, FG, , protection of Humanitarian aid workers, World Humanitarian Day, minister, efforts, establish, ongoing, commission, N-Power, FG, civil service, palliatives, benficiaries, N-power allowances, COVID-19 palliatives distribution

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday debunked claims in some quarters that the Federal Government hoarded COVID-19 palliatives meant for distribution during the pandemic. Recall that many warehouses housing foods, grains and other essential items were recently looted across the country. Hajia Farouq who made the […]

We delivered all COVID-19 palliatives to states, FCT, except Rivers ― Minister
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR