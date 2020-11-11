BREAKING: Balarabe Musa, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, is dead

The Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is dead. He died early on Wednesday morning. A former senator from the State, Senator Shehu Sani, who disclosed this in his Twitter handle, said Alhaji Musa died in his Kaduna home. According to him: “Balarabe Musa; Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun. May Allah grant […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

