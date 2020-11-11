



COVID-19: NCDC confirms 152 new cases as total rises to 64,336

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,336. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night. “On the 10th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded […]

