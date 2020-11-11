



Tribune Online

EFCC raises alarm over kidnapping of Lawyers

The acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Umar Abdul Mohammed on Wednesday raised alarm over the kidnapping of commission’s Lawyers. Mohammed expressed the concern during the 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence held at the instance of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, chaired by Hon. Isah Dutse affirmed that […]

EFCC raises alarm over kidnapping of Lawyers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune