Tribune Online

Elect credible leaders, NAWOJ members urged

Members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have been urged to ensure they elect credible leaders into office at the forthcoming triennial delegates conference that will hold in Minna, Niger State from November 13 -19, 2020. Comrade Ladi Bala, the leader of the campaign train of Mr Amos Duniya, made the call on […]

Elect credible leaders, NAWOJ members urged

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune